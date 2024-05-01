Hyderabad: Cyber Cops Arrest Prime Accused in Mule Bank Accounts Racket

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau in collaboration with Nirmal police have busted a gang of racketeers who were operating money mule bank accounts and arrested the prime accused Sindhe Pranay.

Two mobile phones, forty-three (43) cheque books, 30 ATM cards and eight SIM cards were also seized by the police. Besides, the three bank accounts were also frozen by the police.

During the course of the investigation, it came to light that the main accused Pranay Shinde and his associates had opened mule bank accounts in different banks for committing cyber frauds. The accused roped in several villagers of Bhainsamandal and opened bank accounts using their credentials.

“The accused took the passbooks, cheque books and debit cards of the bank account holders as well as details of the phone numbers to which these bank accounts were linked, for receiving the SMS alerts,” said an official attached to cybercrime department, adding, “The prime accused Pranay Shinde was involved in online cricket betting and he came in touch with some unknown persons through Telegram App. He started working with the unidentified persons for the cut money by inviting customers to play online cricket betting game through app.”

Besides, the accused was also providing bank accounts required for committing online frauds and convinced villagers to open multiple mule accounts in several banks. Pranay and his associates were playing a key role in opening bank accounts for the commission. The investigation revealed that almost 125 mule accounts were opened and and huge transactions were carried out by the unknown persons.