Hyderabad Court Gives 5-Year Jail for Former Railway Officials in Question Leak Case

Hyderabad: The Principal Special Judge for CBI cases has sentenced 10 individuals to five years of imprisonment, including the former chairman of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Mumbai, and the then CEO of Hasan-Mangalore Rail Development Corporation for the leakage of recruitment test papers in 2010. Four others were acquitted and one accused died during trial.

Former RRB chairman Satendra Mohan Sharma, will have to pay a fine of Rs 1.75 lakh and former corporation CEO A.K. Jagannadham Rs 1.31 lakh. Other convicted accomplices, who acted as agents, received similar sentences and fines.

The agents lured aspirants across the country, collecting varying amounts and original qualification certificates. The aspirants were then taken to different locations, where they were tutored with the leaked papers. This affected both genuine aspirants and the Indian Railways, the CBI said.

CBI searches at the accused's premises led to the recovery of Rs 36.9 lakh. Fifteen persons were arrested, and charges filed on September 13, 2010. Later, 10 individuals guilty, while four were acquitted, and the trial against one was abetted due to his death.