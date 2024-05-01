Top
Crime
30 April 2024 7:51 PM GMT
Hyderabad: Cops Probe Hostel Privacy Breach
The Madhuranagar police booked a case against unidentified persons for filming a woman taking bath at a hostel in Vengalraonagar. (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The Madhuranagar police booked a case against unidentified persons for filming a woman taking bath at a hostel in Vengalraonagar. Inspector D. Madhusudan Reddy said, "The incident was discovered when the victim noticed a phone on the ventilation window.It's impossible for any boy to enter the premises which is attached to her room. It's highly likely that her roommates are responsible," as stated in the complaint.

Man Unconscious in Hyderabad Lodge

A 29-year-old businessman, Hemanth, from Jadcherla, was discovered found under suspicious circumstances at a lodge in SR Nagar on Tuesday. He had come to the city with a girl from his native village to attend a wedding and checked into the hotel on Monday. He had dinner and went into the washroom but never returned. The girl broke open the door and found Hemanth unconscious. She called her friends who called the police, said SI Ch Sravan Kumar.

