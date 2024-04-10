Hyderabad: Cops Arrest 4 Bookies for Organising Cricket Betting

Hyderabad: The Madhapur SOT sleuths on Wednesday arrested four bookies for indulging in organising cricket betting by accepting amounts from punters. The organiser, who is residing in London, is absconding. Police seized Rs 43 lakh cash, laptops and mobile phones.

The arrested accused were -- Aluru Trinadh, Manam Rajesh, Bolle Swamy, Marpenna Ganapathi Rao, all native of Guntur district in AP and the organiser Shakamuri Venkateswara Rao, resident of London is absconding.

The police said that based on a tip off, the Miyapur police and Madhapur SOT conducted raids on Srinidhi Apartments in Miyapur and found the accused indulged in organising cricket betting. The accused also were accepting amounts from punters online by using laptops and mobile phones. The key accused Shakamuri Venkateswara Rao is absconding.

Police requested the citizen to inform them regarding bookies and punters who are organizing online Cricket Betting, through Dial 100 or through Cyberabad WhatsApp Mobile Number 9490617444.