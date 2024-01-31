Hyderabad: CCS Arrest Female Investment Fraudster

Hyderabad: Cybercrime sleuths arrested one Shruti Mayur Bafna, a habitual investment fraudster, who used to purchase bank accounts from mediators on a commission basis and cheated innocent people.

A.V. Ranganath, joint commissioner, CCS (crime SIT) said in a release here on Wednesday, “We received a complaint from a victim in Padmarao Nagar, who received a Whatsapp message assuring a work for home online assignment drawing a huge salary. The fraudsters collected Rs 21.07 lakh from the victim on various occasions.”

Shruti Bafna runs Tenex Investment and trading, which is into stock market and crypto market trading. She is involved in 25 cases and is wanted in connection with three cheating cases in TS, Ranganath said.