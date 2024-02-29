Hyderabad: Cab Driver Kills Alcoholic Son

Hyderabad: A man murdered his son, a cab driver, with a shovel after he came drunk to his house in Mungamuru village, Hayathnagar. According to Hayathnagar police, the victim M. Vinay Goud (34) returned home after attending a party with his friends in the early hours of Wednesday.

His father Srinivas Goud did not allow him to come inside and closed the door. When Vinay was trying to enter through the back door, his father took a shovel and attacked him on his head. He was rushed to a private hospital with serious injuries and the doctors declared him dead, police said.

Vinay used to harass his family members, including wife Pravalika and two-year-old son, after consuming liquor, police said, quoting the father.

Srinivas Goud, also a cab driver, stated that he was vexed with his son’s behaviour, said G Ramakrishna, Hayathnagar police inspector.

However, in a twist to the tale, reliable police sources said that the accused married for the second time after his wife’s death when Vinay was only two years old. Recently, Srinivas came to know that his son had given his land for development without his concern and was insisting on getting his share. Srinivas, who didn’t wish to do so, plotted his son’s murder and hoodwinked the police about Vinay’s drunkenness, sources said.

Police registered a case of murder, seized the shovel used in committing the crime and reportedly took the accused into custody.