Hyderabad: ACB Traps Asst. Town Planner

Hyderabad: ACB officials on Monday arrested GHMC Kukatpally assistant city planner in the town planning office, Nizampet, along with a private person, for accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh for rendering official favours.

M. Srinivasa Rao was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe through a private person Sriramulu from the complainant Gottipati Srinivasulu Naidu to prevent dismantling of a container and retain their hoarding.

The ACB officials recovered the bribe amount and arrested the two, who were subsequently produced before the court for judicial remand.