Top
Home » Nation » Crime

Hyderabad: 4 Held for Cricket Betting, Rs 14.30 Lakh Seized

Crime
DC Correspondent
8 May 2024 3:52 PM GMT
Hyderabad: 4 Held for Cricket Betting, Rs 14.30 Lakh Seized
x
The LB Nagar Zone police Special Operations Team (SOT), along with Chaitanyapuri police, arrested four individuals for online cricket betting. They seized Rs 1.8 lakh in cash and froze Rs 12.50 lakh across various bank accounts during a raid on a house located on Road No. 3, Vasavi Colony, within the jurisdiction of the Chaitanyapuri police station on Tuesday night. (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar Zone police Special Operations Team (SOT), along with Chaitanyapuri police, arrested four individuals for online cricket betting. They seized Rs 1.8 lakh in cash and froze Rs 12.50 lakh across various bank accounts during a raid on a house located on Road No. 3, Vasavi Colony, within the jurisdiction of the Chaitanyapuri police station on Tuesday night.

A total of Rs 14,30,967, including the frozen funds, was seized from the accused — Ramesh Chand Chowdhary 30, a bookie, Edukulla Jagadeesh, 45, a punter, Pallapu Pavan Kumar, 23, and Suresh Chowdhary, 26, — the latter two of whom were betting money collectors.

Others involved, Mohammed Asim, Sai Prasad, and Shivanarayana, remain at large, the police said.

These accused were engaging in online cricket betting using multiple websites, including Goexch.com and Silverx.com for the IPL-2024 matches between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, thereby illegally profiting, police said.

The accused, along with the seized property, were produced before the court, a press release issued by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi on Wednesday stated.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Tarun Joshi Chaitanyapuri police station online cricket betting Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X