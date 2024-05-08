Hyderabad: 4 Held for Cricket Betting, Rs 14.30 Lakh Seized

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar Zone police Special Operations Team (SOT), along with Chaitanyapuri police, arrested four individuals for online cricket betting. They seized Rs 1.8 lakh in cash and froze Rs 12.50 lakh across various bank accounts during a raid on a house located on Road No. 3, Vasavi Colony, within the jurisdiction of the Chaitanyapuri police station on Tuesday night.

A total of Rs 14,30,967, including the frozen funds, was seized from the accused — Ramesh Chand Chowdhary 30, a bookie, Edukulla Jagadeesh, 45, a punter, Pallapu Pavan Kumar, 23, and Suresh Chowdhary, 26, — the latter two of whom were betting money collectors.

Others involved, Mohammed Asim, Sai Prasad, and Shivanarayana, remain at large, the police said.

These accused were engaging in online cricket betting using multiple websites, including Goexch.com and Silverx.com for the IPL-2024 matches between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, thereby illegally profiting, police said.

The accused, along with the seized property, were produced before the court, a press release issued by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi on Wednesday stated.