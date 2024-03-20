Hyderabad: 2 Peddlers Held With 11 Grams of MDMA

Hyderabad: The Special Operation Team (SOT) along with the Gachibowli police arrested a drug peddler and his aide involved in five NDPS cases in twin cities and seized 11 grams of MDMA, a car and seven mobile phones all worth Rs 1 crore from their possession.

The accused were identified as Syed Abdul Rahman, 27, a resident of Musheerabad and Milansi Narendra Sivanath, 34, of New Delhi.

“The accused had developed an extensive drug network not only in twin cities but also in Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa,” DCP (Madhapur) G. Vineeth said adding they target pub goers in metropolitan cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Goa and exploit them

The accused were earlier arrested by Malakpet, Chaderghat, Dabeerpura, Gachibowli and Jagathgirigutta police in NDPS cases.

“Public are hereby requested to inform the police regarding information related to drug suppliers through Dial 100 or Cyber Control number 9490617100, 8331013206,” the DCP said.