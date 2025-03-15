Husband Kills Wife, Spends Entire Night Beside Her Body in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Bhubaneswar: In a chilling incident, a man allegedly beat his wife to death following a heated argument over a domestic dispute and stayed beside her body the entire night in Tangasole village, under Chandua police station limits in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

According to sources, the tragic incident occurred late Friday night when the accused, Charan Bhakta, allegedly killed his wife, Savita Bhakta, by repeatedly assaulting her with a wooden plank. Reports indicate that after the brutal act, Bhakta did not attempt to flee. Instead, he dragged the body near the veranda and sat beside it until morning.

Neighbours revealed that the couple had been married for about six years and had two children. According to them, the couple had argued the previous night over a phone call. Although family members had initially intervened to calm the situation, tensions flared again the following night, culminating in the fatal assault.

The gruesome discovery was made the next morning when locals spotted the body and alerted the police. Authorities arrived at the scene, detained Bhakta, and launched an investigation.

During questioning, the accused reportedly admitted to the crime but claimed that he acted in self-defense, alleging that his wife had attacked him first. However, the police stated that the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the crime would be determined after a thorough investigation.