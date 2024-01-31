Hunt On to Nab Saloon Owner for Abetting Beautician’s Death

Hyderabad: Family members of 18-year-old beautician Divya, who ended her life unable to bear sexual harassment by the saloon owner, on Wednesday protested before the saloon in Teacher’s Colony demanding that the culprit be produced before the police.

On being informed, Meerpet police rushed to the scene and pacified the protestors. They assured them that the owner of ‘The BOB’ saloon Murali would be arrested soon.

“We have formed special teams and circulated pictures of the accused in our Whatsapp groups across the state,” said K. Sudhakar, Meerpet PS sub-inspector.

The accused on Tuesday called Divya in a separate room of his saloon and tried to molest her. She managed to overpower him and came out of the room screaming for help, police said.

She consumed sanitizer that was available in the saloon and succumbed while undergoing treatment in a private hospital, police said.

Divya, a resident of Devarkonda, was working on a meagre salary and taking care of her parents.

Murali had in the last three months made four attempts to force her to have physical relationship with him. He also used to send vulgar videos to Divya despite being warned by her family members, police sources said.

A case of abetment to suicide and outraging modesty has been registered against the accused, police said.