Huge Haul of Spurious Ginger, Garlic Paste; Four Arrested

Hyderabad: The Central Zone Task Force and Begumpet Police laid a trap at Patigadda and arrested Panduranga Rao, 72, who was part of the racket involved in manufacturing and supplying spurious ginger-garlic paste throughout the state.

Based on Rao’s confession, three more persons were arrested by the raiding team and adulterated goods and substandard raw garlic and ginger paste worth Rs 5 lakh were seized from them. The joint team conducted raid on a manufacturing unit at Upperpally and arrested Raheem Charaniya (46) , the proprietor of Deccan Traders and co- accused Ajay Kumar Aheer, 43, the proprietor of Telangana Agency and Pradeep Sankla, 29, who is the owner of Nikil Traders, Task force DCP S. Rashmi Perumal said.

The four arrested were involved in production of substandard garlic and ginger paste in bulk and supplying them in Twin cities as well as other parts of the state, the DCP said.

The packaging and sealing machine and chemicals used in making spurious products were also seized during the raid. The adulterated 700 kg of garlic and ginger paste, 625 kg of low quality raw garlic, 770 kg of low quality raw ginger, 100 kg of crystal salt and 20 kg of rotten ginger and garlic and chemicals were recovered from units at Begumpet, Upperpally and a shop in Begum Bazaar during the raids, police said.

The prime accused Raheem Charaniya is a native of Gujarat and a few years ago, he migrated to the city and settled at Begumpet and started business in the name of Deccan Traders. Raheem was running the manufacturing unit for the production of spurious items at Upper Pally, Rajendranagar and employed agents Panduranga Rao, Ajay and Pradeep for supplying adulterated ginger and garlic paste to various grocery shops in the state as well as Twin cities. The arrested four were produced before a court by the Begumpet Police and later remanded to the judicial custody.