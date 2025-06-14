Honeymoon Murder: Sonam Chose E a Flat In Indore As ‘Hideout’ After Crime

Bhopal: Sonam, the prime accused in the brutal killing of her husband Raja Raghuvamsi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya last month, had chosen a ‘semi-finished’ flat in Indore, her native place, in Madhya Pradesh as her ‘hideout’ for over a week after allegedly committing the crime, police sources said on Saturday.

The ‘G plus one’ flat in a multistoried building at Dewas Naka under Lasudia police station in Indore was taken on rent by one of the alleged accomplices in the murder case, Vishal Chouhan, to hide her when the Meghalaya police were searching for her and Raja after the newly wed couple went missing on May 23, police investigation has suggested.

Raja’s body was later recovered at Weisawdong Falls in Cherrapunji in Shillong on June two.

Preliminary police investigation has suggested that Sonam returned to Indore after allegedly committing the crime and stayed in the flat for 12 days from May 25-26 to June seven before leaving for Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh in a taxi to surrender when she realized that the curtain in the case was about to be brought down.

Vishal, the childhood friend of Raj Kushwaha, had taken the flat on rent by signing an agreement with one Shilom James and paying an amount as deposit money to him, sources said.

Raj Kushwaha, who worked in an Indore-based plywood manufacturing unit run by Sonam's family. was allegedly the co-conspirator in the killing.

Mr. James told the media that he had later sent the papers to the Lasudia police station for police verification.

“The Meghalaya police is investigating the case and the Madhya Pradesh police is only coordinating with the investigators”, a senior police officer in Indore said, unwilling to be quoted.

The Meghalaya police may come to Indore for further investigation into the case, he added.

“We have informed the Meghalaya police about the flat”, additional commissioner of police, Indore, Rajesh Dandotia said.

The Indore-based couple got married on May 11 and left for their honeymoon to the North East on May 20.