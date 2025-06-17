Honeymoon Murder Case: Meghalaya Police Recreates Crime Scene

Amid fresh claims by the Meghalaya police that a love angle alone couldn’t be the only reason for the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, Sonam, Raj, and their accomplices were taken to the crime scene in Cherrapunji (Sohra) on Tuesday for a reconstruction of the murder.As part of the investigation, police first took the accused to the parking area on the hill — the location where the plan is believed to have been set in motion. Thereafter, Sonam and Raj were escorted to the exact spot where Raja was allegedly hacked to death to recreate the sequence of events. The five accused were taken out of Sadar police station around 9:30 am for the crime scene recreation.Meanwhile, Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang said that the Meghalaya police are still probing to unearth a motive beyond the relationship between accused Raj Kushwaha and Sonam Raghuvanshi.The DGP told reporters that the motive currently cited in the case “doesn’t sit very well.” Raja was hacked to death on May 23 while honeymooning in the northeastern state. His wife Sonam, her boyfriend Raj, and three hitmen were arrested in connection with the murder on June 9.Pointing out that investigators are tightening the loose ends of the investigation, she said, “I find it very difficult to accept the motive given by the accused… I am looking to see if there’s anything additional because I find it very difficult to believe that a person would generate so much animosity that within a couple of days of marriage you plot to kill a person… On the surface, it appears to be a love triangle but personally I wouldn’t believe that it’s the only motive.”She asserted, “The investigation is going on, a lot of the loose ends are being tied up, and we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the investigation is foolproof and that we have a very solid case. We have enough evidence and are working to ensure that the case is charge-sheeted within the mandated time.”The SIT, which is probing the sensational honeymoon murder case, has also sought assistance from Assam Police and some other states where the accused persons had been before and after the crime.