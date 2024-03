Hyderabad: A Home Guard’s bike parked right before SR Nagar traffic police station was stolen on March 24. According to SR Nagar law and order police, Home Guard B.M. Subhan had parked his bike and went inside the police station to take an assignment. On coming out, he found his bike missing and the kiosk owners had no clue about it. The police are going through CCTV footage to track the culprit.