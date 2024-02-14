Home Guard dies after hit by drunk driver's car

Hyderabad: Home Guard K. Kishore of the Narketpally police station died after being hit by a speeding car driven by a drunk driver at Marrigadda junction and run over by Cantonment MLA G. Lasya Nanditha’s car when clearing traffic for former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s convoy on Tuesday.

Police said a white car, with the drunk driver at the wheel, hit Kishore, who fell to the ground. Within moments, a black car belonging to Cantonment MLA G. Lasya Nanditha ran over Kishore. The drunk driver tried to swerve and escape but rammed into the MLA’s car.

Police seized both the cars and are verifying CCTV camera footage to assess which car caused the victim’s death.

Rash and negligent driving cases have been registered against both the cars.

MLA Nanditha in a tweet on X said, “Was involved in an accident on the way back from Nalgonda. I'm okay, and there's nothing to worry about. Grateful for everyone's concern and support.”