HC Notice to BRS MLA Vijayudu on Election Petition

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to BRS Alampur MLA Vijayudu in an election petition challenging his win in the 2023 Assembly elections filed by his Congress rival Dr Prasanna Kumar Repalle.

The petitioner said that Vijayudu had filed his nomination papers without resigning as field assistant at Pullur gram panchayat. He had not mentioned particulars regarding his occupation in the nomination papers, Dr Kumar said.

Advocate Pranay Sohini, arguing for Dr Kumar, said that according to the procedure, the resignation letter must be submitted to the government three months in advance (notice period). Counsel argued that the resignation letter was granted in violation of norms and at the behest of the BRS government.

Justice Vijaysen Reddy issued notices to Vijayudu to respond to the petition.

Dr Kumar had filed the writ petition before the elections on the same grounds but the High Court at that time was not inclined to interfere in the issue as the poll process had commenced and asked the petitioner to file an election petition after the results were declared.