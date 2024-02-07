Top
Hayderabad: Bikers Snatch Gold Chain

7 Feb 2024 6:09 PM GMT
Hyderabad: Unidentified persons snatched a gold chain from a private company employee in Vanasthalipuram on Wednesday.

According to Vanasthalipuram police, Bandari Govardhan Reddy B. (32), a private employee was returning home when two bikers intercepted him at Sahebnagar, threatened him and fled after snatching his gold chain.

Based on Goverdhan’s complaint, a case of robbery has been registered. Police are examining the CCTV footage from the cameras installed around the crime scene to identify the snatchers through their vehicle registration number.

