Hayderabad: Bikers Snatch Gold Chain

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons snatched a gold chain from a private company employee in Vanasthalipuram on Wednesday.

According to Vanasthalipuram police, Bandari Govardhan Reddy B. (32), a private employee was returning home when two bikers intercepted him at Sahebnagar, threatened him and fled after snatching his gold chain.

Based on Goverdhan’s complaint, a case of robbery has been registered. Police are examining the CCTV footage from the cameras installed around the crime scene to identify the snatchers through their vehicle registration number.