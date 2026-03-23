Harmony Foundation Hails Police for Rescuing 25 Women from Racket

Pune: The Harmony Foundation has hailed the swift police operation that rescued 25 women from an alleged human trafficking and prostitution racket operating under the guise of a dance academy in Solapur district, Maharashtra.

Among the rescued victims was a woman from West Bengal who had fallen into the clutches of the so-called Swaranjali Kala Kendra, a dance academy located in Modnimb, Solapur district.

The racket was busted following a tip-off on March 15. The operation was carried out by a team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Anjana Krishna (IPS) and IPS probationer Rahul Atram, under the direction of Solapur SP Atul Kulkarni, in coordination with NGO partner Exodus Road India Foundation. The rescued women, all aged between 18 and 30, were shifted to the Women’s Rehabilitation Home (Mahila Sudhar Griha) in Solapur, in accordance with legal procedures.

Police have arrested six accused persons and are continuing investigations to trace the supply chain and assess the full extent of the racket. A case has been registered against the accused at Tembhurni Police Station.

Sources said that those associated with Swaranjali Kala Kendra and Swagat Lodge were allegedly involved in bringing women from different districts and states for the flesh trade.

In a late-night operation on March 15, police sent a decoy customer ahead, followed by a disguised team, and successfully trapped the individuals running the illegal operation.

During the raid, six individuals were apprehended, including the owner of the establishment, its operator, the manager, a female agent, and an autorickshaw driver. The manager of a nearby lodge was also arrested for allegedly providing accommodation to clients and aiding the racket.

“This expose is an example of what committed, intelligence-driven policing can achieve to protect vulnerable women trapped in the flesh trade under the guise of a dance academy,” said Dr. Abraham Mathai, founder-chairman of the Mumbai-based Harmony Foundation and former vice-chairman of the Maharashtra State Minorities Commission.

“It is shocking that such illegal activities are being carried out covertly under the façade of a cultural institution, highlighting the sophistication of trafficking networks and the urgent need for constant vigilance, community awareness, and institutional coordination,” he added.

He also praised the diligent work of the Exodus Road India Foundation for its critical groundwork, intelligence gathering, and efforts in identifying the modus operandi of exploitation, which helped prepare a strong case for the police raid.

The Harmony Foundation continues to collaborate with the Exodus Road India Foundation on rescue and anti-trafficking operations across Maharashtra.

Dr. Mathai also commended Maharashtra Director General of Police Sadanand Date, under whose leadership such impactful rescue operations have been made possible.