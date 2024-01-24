Hanamkonda SI Booked for Harassing Woman Employee

Warangal: Subedari police have registered a case against sub-inspector G. Anil of Kakatiya University police station in Hanamkonda on Tuesday for harassing a woman employee of the water supply department.

According to police, the woman staffer had been deployed on election duty at the Enumamula agriculture market during assembly elections. SI Anil had also been put on election duty at the market. He got introduced to the woman employee.

From then on, Anil started sending WhatsApp messages and even followed her to the office frequently. One day, he requested her to visit his house, so that he can introduce her to his sister.

When the woman visited Anil’s house, he tried to misbehave with her. But she managed to escape and started avoiding him. Since then, Anil has started harassing her and even threatened her of using his police power against her.

The woman informed her husband about Anil who questioned the SI for misbehaving with his wife. The SI threatened the woman’s husband also.

The woman and her husband then lodged a complaint against SI Anil with Subedari police station.

Subedari police have registered a case and started an investigation against the sub-inspector.