Hanamkonda police bust Rs 4.5 crore inter-state job racket

Warangal: Subedari police on Friday busted an inter-state fake job racket in Hanamkonda by arresting nine members, who looted Rs 4.5 crore from youth of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, assuring that they will be provided Group-I posts.

Police identified the ringleader of the gang as Kotha Veeresham (54), resident of Warangal city. They seized from him gold worth Rs 25 lakh, mobile phones, cheques, passports, promissory notes and other documents.

Speaking to media, Subedari inspector Satyanarayana Reddy said they had been checking vehicles at Adalath Junction, when they noticed a person moving in a suspicious manner. When police interrogated him, they realised that he had been luring lakhs of rupees from youth, promising them Group I posts.

Veeresham, along with his son Kotha Gopinath (27), wife Arundathi, and daughter Pujitha, formed a gang including persons from both Telangana and AP, who promised Group-1 posts to youth and collected money from them.

The other members of the gang have been identified as Guduru Pavan Kumar and his wife Padmaja, residents of Hyderabad; Utukuri Srinivas Rao, resident of Khammam district; Buchhi Babu, resident of Prakasam district; and Boinapally Ravinder Rao, resident of Narsampet mandal in Warangal district.

Except Veeresham, all the other eight members of the gang are absconding. Police have registered a case and have dispatched teams to arrest them, the inspector added.