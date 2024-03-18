Kakinada: The Rajavommangi police on Monday asked the people of the agency area in possession of ‘illegal weapons’ to surrender them within a week or face search operations by police.

“People should surrender their unauthorised weapons like guns and others to the police stations and the police will not take any action against them if they follow the instructions,” CI S. Sanyasi Naidu warned.

He told the media at Rajavommangi on Monday that police would take a considerate view of the persons submitting such illegal arms within seven days. Failing this, police would undertake search operations to recover such weapons and if persons were found possessing illegal arms, they would be dealt with severely as per the Arms Act prescribing a jail term of 10 years.

He also said that as per the call given by the police, some of the persons of Kindra village surrendered two country-made guns and similarly Vathangi and Vokurthi villages surrendered six guns to the police. He said that the persons have been given cash awards. He called upon the remaining people to surrender their weapons immediately.