Gang Posed As AP Cops, 7 Members Held

Hyderabad: In scenes reminiscent of the Surya starrer ‘Gang’, nine persons, including a sub-inspector, a student, an advocate and a tech expert, barged into the office of an IT firm, posing as AP CID officers, and demanded Rs 10 crore from its promoters. They got some money transferred to the bank accounts of employees and decamped the place with them.

The Raidurgam police on Tuesday said they had arrested seven members of the gang, and rescued the abducted employees. The incident occurred on January 27.

Darshan Sugunakara Shetty, director of Aja Ads India Private Limited, which handles the maintenance of websites of other companies, lodged a complaint, said Madhapur DCP Dr Vineeth G.

According to the DCP, Shetty told the police: "The gang entered the company premises, disrupted operations and demanded Rs10 crore. After negotiations, a settlement was reached at Rs 2.3 crore. The directors managed to arrange Rs 71.8 lakh and transferred the money to the accounts of some employees. They took photographs and personal details of these employees and abducted them.”

Police said the gang was led by an advocate, Polimera Mahendra Kumar and Aja Ads former manager Akkera Ranjith Kumar was the mastermind. Both have been arrested. Police said there was no indication that the operation was related to financial disputes.

The others arrested were IT expert Shaik Mohammed Abdul Quadir, realtor Vijay Shekhar, businessmen Baliga Rahul and Dadiboina Subba Krishna, and student Ponnolu Sandeep Kumar and private company employee Bhoopathiraju Raghu Raju who pretended to be a constable.

Another person, Raja, who impersonated a constable, and Sujan, a sub-inspector of police of the 2012 batch, were absconding, police said. Police seized four vehicles and 16 cell phones from the gang and recovered Rs 35,000 from them.