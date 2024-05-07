Fraudsters Trick People into Transfer of Funds

Hyderabad: A new trend in scams has emerged, where fraudsters make phone calls to people claiming that a case has been lodged against them in the High Court, and demand money from them.

Operating with devious persuasion, these deceitful callers are manipulating victims into believing that they must promptly settle fines or face dire legal consequences in the High Court.

To make matters worse, they are sharing personal details of the potential victims to lure them into believing the case is real. Under fear and urgency, the individuals transfer money assuming they are resolving the legal issue.

A victim, requesting anonymity, said the fraudster used his full name and cited his previous location to inspire confidence in him. “The guy on call said a case has been booked against me, and I have to pay Rs. 7,000 immediately or I will be arrested and charged under some sections. I panicked and paid the amount to his UPI number,” the victim said.

These luring tactics act upon the trust and vulnerability of innocent people, who are intimidated by the legal problems.

Exploiting the sense of urgency, the fraudsters are leaving victims with little time to verify the authenticity of the claims.

Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant. Cybercrime officials asked the public not to believe any of such calls, especially the ones that demand immediate payment.

“They said no court will call a person and ask for an immediate payment of fines over a phone call. If anyone falls victim to such scams, immediately contact us”, a cybercrime official said.