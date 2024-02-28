Top
Four Women Among Five Killed in Suryapet Road Mishap

28 Feb 2024 5:53 PM GMT
Hyderabad: In a ghastly road mishap, at least five persons, including four women, who were proceeding to Suryapet on their agriculture work, died while 11 sustained serious injuries after a speeding TSRTC bus hit the an auto-rickshaw in a head-on collision in Mothe police limits on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Ch. Narayanamma (50), A. Nagamman (50), R. Sowbhagya (60), K. Anasuya (50) and K. Guruvaiah (50), all residents of Vijayanagar colony in Munagala mandal.

Mothe SI B. Yadavendra Reddy said that 15 daily-wage workers were travelling in an auto for chilli farming works at Burakacherla village.

'As the auto-rickshaw reached the underpass bridge at Suryapet and Khammam NH, a speeding RTC bus hit the auto. Narayanamma, Nagamma and Anusurya died on the spot. Sowbhagya and Guruvaiah succumbed while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad," the SI said.

On being alerted, police rushed to the spot where they found three persons lying dead.

Police have registered a case against the RTC driver under section 304 (A) for negligence driving causing death.

