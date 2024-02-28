Four High School Students Found Dead in River

Mangaluru: Four students who went missing on Tuesday afternoon were found dead in the river near the Railway Bridge in Chelyar around midnight.

According to police Yashvith Chandrakant, Nirup, Anvith and Raghavendra all in the 10th standard at Vidyadayinee High School, Surathkal left school around 1.30 pm on Tuesday after completing their English preparatory examination. As they had not returned home, a missing case was registered at Surathkal Police Station.



According to sources, the CCTV footage showed the group of seven students boarding a bus heading towards Haleyangady. The friends got down from the bus at Chelyar and went near the river. While three of them remained on the riverbank, the other four ventured into the river. The four who entered the water drowned.



Based on the information provided by the friends who had accompanied the victims, the police initiated a search operation at the place where the four had drowned, and with the assistance of local swimmers, the bodies of the four students were recovered around 12.30 am.



The case has been registered as a case at Mulki Police Station. Mangalore City North MLA Bharath Shetty, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel condoled the death of the students. Nalin also said that he would speak to the government for compensation.



