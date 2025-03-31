Former Minister, Sitting BJD MLA Tursharkanti Behera Loses Rs 1.4 Cre in Cyber Fraud; 7 Arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Crime Branch has arrested seven inter-state cyber criminals, including a woman, for allegedly defrauding a sitting Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Rs 1.4 crore. The accused, who posed as trade analysts, lured the legislator with promises of high returns through investments in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) and over-the-counter (OTC) trading.

The case was registered on January 13 following a complaint from the MLA, who had also served as information technology minister in the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government. The accused—Jyothi Raju (39) and her husband Raju C (34), Ismail Rahaid (27) and Wasim (28) from Karnataka, along with Pattaraja S (34), Jegatheesh Radhakrishnan (40), and E. Sakthikumaravel (50) from Tamil Nadu—were apprehended in their respective states and brought to Odisha on Sunday.

According to officials, the fraudsters contacted the MLA through a WhatsApp group, claiming to be experienced trade analysts. They persuaded him to invest in IPOs and OTC trading, leading him to transfer Rs 1.4 crore between November 13, 2024, and January 1, 2025. Initially, they reported losses in his investments but assured him of future profits if he continued to invest. However, when he attempted to withdraw his funds, the fraudsters demanded additional payments, raising his suspicions. The legislator subsequently approached the Crime Branch.

During the investigation, authorities seized mobile phones, SIM cards, WhatsApp chat screenshots, Aadhaar and PAN cards, bank passbooks, cheque books, and debit cards from the accused. The police have frozen Rs 15 lakh in various bank accounts linked to the suspects and recovered an additional Rs 4 lakh.

The Crime Branch has urged citizens to remain vigilant against fraudulent investment schemes circulating on social media and messaging platforms. Officials advised the public to verify the legitimacy of investment opportunities before committing funds and to report any suspicious activity immediately via the cyber helpline 1930 or at the nearest police station.