Former child development officer held for siphoning Rs 66 lakh in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested Anishetty Sridevi, former chief development project officer (CDPO) of the Integrated Child Development Scheme in Jainoor of Adilabad, for allegedly siphoning `66 lakh.

The funds were meant to purchase milk for the wards under her care, officials said.



Between 2015 and 2016, Sridevi allegedly created fake account statements under the Aarogya milk supply scheme and diverted `66 lakh, which was supposed to be distributed to 322 anganwadi centres for purchasing milk, the ACB alleged.



The ACB produced Sridevi in court for judicial remand.

