Former Bengal CPI(M) MLA Held for Stoking Violence

Kolkata: A former CPI(M) MLA was arrested by the police from the city on Sunday for allegedly triggering the public unrest and violence that has led to enforcement of prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC and internet ban at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas of West Bengal.

Nirapada Sardar, the accused, was earlier the legislator of Sandeshkhali also. He was caught at Bansdroni in south Kolkata in the morning. Mr Sardar was taken to the district after his arrest. He has however claimed himself innocent.

Mr Sardar is one of 117 people who were booked by the police in an FIR, lodged by Trinamul Congress zilla parishad member Shibu Hazra, also a close aide of absconding party strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, for setting his poultry firm on fire and trying to kill him on February 9.

CPI(M) state secretary Mohammad Salim protested the police action and alleged, “Shahjahan and Shibu, at large now, were supposed to be arrested. Instead, a CPI(M) leader has been arrested. We will gherao every police station against it.”

Leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari also condemned Mr Sardar's arrest which came a day after the police arrested TMC leader Uttam Sardar, another aide of Shahjahan, within hours of his suspension from the party.

Meanwhile Governor CV Ananda Bose, who was attending the Bengal Festival in Kerala, cut short his visit and has rushed to Sandeshkhali. He has called for a comprehensive report from the government on the incident and held discussions with the top brass of the central armed police force.

The Raj Bhavan stated that the governor also had discussions with the Chief Vigilance Commissioner, Govt of India. “Governor has been repeatedly stressing that he will continue his fight against violence and corruption in West Bengal.”