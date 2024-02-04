Five missing children traced within two hours

Hyderabad: Five missing children, including three girls, aged between 11 and 16 years, were traced by Mailardevpally police within two hours after receiving a complaint on Saturday night. The children, who were engrossed in playing after school, inadvertently reached Nampally.

A Mailardevpally police official said: “The children were found missing in the evening after their parents returned home from work. The parents are daily-wage labourers from Haryana.”

A complaint was filed at 9.30 pm prompting an immediate search. It was found that the children had ventured to explore the city while playing and unintentionally reached Nampally.

“Using CCTV cameras, we alerted nearby stations and successfully traced the children. Since they were unwilling to disclose information, they were initially placed in a children's home before they were handed over to their parents,” said a police official.