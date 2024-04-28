Fire Breaks Out in Goods Train at Chippagiri

Kurnool: Fire broke out in the bogie of a stationary goods train, which was loaded with coal, at Nemakallu Railway Station in Chippagiri mandal of Kurnool district on Sunday. No loss of life and minor damage to property was reported.

Within moments of the fire erupting, Railway officials immediately alerted the Guntakal fire officials who immediately arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames.

While the exact cause of the fire was unknown, officials suspected that the coal in the train may have ignited due to the prevailing hot conditions.

Railway officials reiterated that there was no immediate danger.

Station master Mukesh Kumar explained that such incidents are common during the summer months, and a similar incident occurred earlier in the month.

There was no disruption to traffic on the track.

Power supply to one of the rail lines was temporarily halted to ensure the fire did not spread.