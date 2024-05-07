Fire Breaks Out at Nandyal Municipal Yard
Kurnool: A fire erupted at the Nandyal municipal yard earlier on Monday, most likely caused by the scorching temperatures.
The fire began small but quickly grew out of control due to the presence of old plastic stockpiles in the yard.
Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries or property damage. Firefighters responded swiftly to the scene and doused the flames. Fire officials are currently investigating the cause of the incident.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
