Top
Home » Nation » Crime

Fire Breaks Out at Nandyal Municipal Yard

Crime
DC Correspondent
6 May 2024 7:06 PM GMT
Fire Breaks Out at Nandyal Municipal Yard
x
A fire erupted at the Nandyal municipal yard earlier on Monday, most likely caused by the scorching temperatures. (Representational Image: DC)

Kurnool: A fire erupted at the Nandyal municipal yard earlier on Monday, most likely caused by the scorching temperatures.

The fire began small but quickly grew out of control due to the presence of old plastic stockpiles in the yard.

Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries or property damage. Firefighters responded swiftly to the scene and doused the flames. Fire officials are currently investigating the cause of the incident.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Firefighters Fire officials investigating temperatures 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X