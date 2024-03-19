Fire breaks out at cracker unit near Sullurpeta, 6 injured

Tirupati: A fire accident occurred at a cracker manufacturing facility near Mannarupoluru in Sullurpeta mandal of Tirupati district on Tuesday, injuring six persons, three critically.

It was an unauthorized unit located on Sullurpeta Road and the cause of the fire seemed to be an electrical short circuit, officials said.

Three of the injured workers were in critical condition and have been shifted to a private hospital in Chennai for advanced treatment.

Fire tenders reached the spot soon after receiving alerts and brought the blaze under control after hours of effort.

The identities of the victims were yet to be ascertained. The fire authorities have initiated a probe. Police are also conducting a comprehensive investigation.