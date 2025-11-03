FIR Filed in UP Over Objectionable Post on PM Modi, Amit Shah

Bhadohi (UP): An FIR has been registered against a youth for allegedly sharing an objectionable social media post carrying pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said on Monday. According to police, the post, which carried the leaders' pictures along with an obscene song, went viral on social media on November 1, triggering public outrage in the area.

Inspector Ajit Kumar Srivastava said the case was lodged at Suriyawan police station on Sunday evening based on a complaint filed by village watchman (chowkidar) Jaipal Gautam of Chakjeet Rai village.

The accused has been identified as Akash Yadav, a resident of Haripur village under the same police station area. He has been booked under Section 196(1)(A) (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religions, race, place etc) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, the officer said.

Police have launched a search for the accused and further legal proceedings are underway, Srivastava added.