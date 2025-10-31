FedEx Shares Cyber Safe Tips To Avoid Recruitment Scams

Hyderabad: As competition for jobs intensifies, jobseekers must remain vigilant against evolving fraudulent schemes. The National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal recognizes “Online Job Fraud” as an official crime category, highlighting the importance of awareness. Scammers often misuse trusted brand names to appear legitimate, tricking job seekers into paying upfront fees for training, visa processing, background checks, or even simple application submissions and interviews. Government actions against overseas fake recruitment networks, including the rescue of exploited Indian workers, demonstrate the tangible risks these scams pose and the urgent need for vigilance.

How to Spot Fake Job Offers





● Promises of high earnings for simple or part-time work, including “captcha-filling” tasks.

● Requests for urgent payments related to job applications, training, overseas placement interview opportunities or job confirmations.

● Unsolicited calls, emails, or WhatsApp messages claiming to be HR from reputed organizations asking for personal or financial information.

● Referral schemes offering extra income for recruiting others.

● Fake websites or email addresses mimicking official company domains, such as fedxdotcom or fed-exdotcom.

● Communications with poor spelling, grammatical errors, or excessive capitalization and exclamation points.

How to Avoid Fake Job Offers:

● Stay cautious of unsolicited job offers; if the process appears unusually simple, be careful — it could be a scam.

● Never pay for a job opportunity; genuine companies do not charge candidates.

● Verify all job postings directly through official sources. For FedEx, check the FEdExCareerspage or official social media channels.

● Check email addresses carefully; small spelling errors or extra words often indicate fraud.

● Avoid sharing personal or financial information on unverified platforms or with unknown recruiters.

● For overseas opportunities, verify the credentials of employer and recruiting agents through the relevant Indian Embassy before accepting any offer.





Recruitment scams rarely rely on advanced technology. They exploit trust, urgency, and people letting their guard down. If you suspect fraud or have already lost money:

· Call the Cyber Crime Helpline 1930, or

· Register a complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in.