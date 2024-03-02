Fatal Collision on National Highway 16 Claims Three Lives

Vijayawada: Three people, two women and a child, have died while three others were injured when the car in which they were travelling collided with a tractor carrying gravel at Etukuru bypass of National Highway 16 in Takkellapadu, Guntur district, in the early hours on Friday. The deceased, identified as Garlapati Subbamma, 50, Garlapati Syam, 6, and Garlapati Pavani, 19, were all from the same family from Mangalagiri, Guntur.

The injured - Garlapati Nagalakshmi, 38, car driver Srikanth, 31, and Radha – were initially taken to a nearby private hospital by locals and later shifted to the government general hospital, Guntur, for better treatment. The family was returning home after attending a wedding in Piduguralla when their car was struck from behind by the tractor, the police said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.