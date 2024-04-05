Family Demands Justice as 14-Year-Old Dies by Suicide in Residential School

HYDERABAD: Holding the attitude of the school management responsible, family members of a 14-year-old, who died by suicide in a residential school at Kandukur on Thursday, are demanding justice.

The family, still reeling from the shock of the student’s death, on Friday alleged that the school management should own responsibility as they had indirectly pressurised the child and had failed to provide the support he needed.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, his mother said, "He was never one to give up easily. We never imagined we would have to bear such a devastating loss”

Her voice trembling with grief, she said in a choked tone, “My son used to come to see his father, who is a dialysis patient and has been bedridden for many days. His last visit was on Easter. He claimed to have taken permission from the hostel to visit his father. However, the hostel management disputes this claim.”

When DC contacted the principal of the residential school, V. Sreedhar Rao, he said "The student had visited his house several times without informing us. It was during the lunch break that the children went out. It was only later that his body was found. We informed the police and the family about the incident”.

Adibatla sub-inspector S. Venkatesh said, “A case of suspicious death has been registered. We are looking into the matter. During a preliminary investigation, we found that the student had shown suicidal tendencies earlier. We feel that his father's illness, coupled with their financial struggles, may have contributed to his mental status.”

"He used to be so lively and carefree but something seemed to affected him lately, We tried to talk to him but he would always brush it off,” said the victim’s brother. “We demand a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.”