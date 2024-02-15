Excise Inspector Killed in Hit-and-Run Incident

Hyderabad: Excise inspector Mohd Sadiq Ali was killed in a hit-and-run case while sub-inspector Khajavali Moinuddin Baba escaped with minor injuries after their two-wheeler was hit by a car in Saroornagar, which sped away after the incident at about 11.40 pm on Tuesday.

According to LB nagar police, the accident occurred near a petrol pump in Saroornagar. Immediately after receiving information, police reached the spot and rushed the two injured persons to a private hospital, where the doctors informed that Sadiq Ali had suffered multiple injuries and had succumbed on the way to the hospital.

Sadiq and Baba were proceeding from LB Nagar to Musarambhag on Royal Enfield (TS 11 EU 5317). When they were at a petrol pump near Saroornagar stadium, a speeding car (TS 08 JV 1709) coming in the wrong direction, rammed into their vehicle.

The victim Sadiq was posted at Charminar excise police station and was staying in government quarters, Andhra Colony, Moosarambhag. He was a native of Nakrekal village in Nalgonda district. He is survived by his wife Shaheda and two daughters Sakhiba and Shamaila.

The driver K. Arvind was taken into custody after the police tracked him down using CCTV camera footage.