Ex-DCP Radha Kishan Rao Confesses His Offences

Hyderabad: Apart from phone-tapping, the police on Friday said that former Task Force DCP P. Radha Kishan Rao had confessed to transporting money illegally during the recent Assembly polls. Police arrested Radha Kishan Rao on Friday and produced him before the XIV Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate who remanded him to judicial custody till April 12.

West Zone deputy commissioner of police S.M. Vijay Kumar said in a release on Friday said that Radha Kishan Rao had provided the details during his questioning at the Banjara Hills police station on Thursday.

He said that Radha Kishan Rao had confessed to setting up surveillance illegally and without authorisation “to carry out certain actions in a politically biased manner, to exploit official resources to transport money illegally during election model code of conduct, and to destroy the evidence of their illegal activities by damaging public properties and causing disappearance of evidence in collusion with other accused."