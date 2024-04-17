Eight Inmates Escape From Juvenile Home in Suraram

Hyderabad: In a typical filmy style operation, eight boys in conflict with law (CCL), who were housed in the government special home for boys (Juvenile home for reformation) at Kaisarnagar cross roads, Gajularamaram, escaped by removing the classroom’s window grills during the milk break around 11.45 am on Tuesday.

According to Suraram police, one of them reportedly diverted the attention of a staff member and managed to escape by removing the grills. Seven others followed him and they vanished into the streets.

Meanwhile, around 00:45 am on Wednesday, the Suraram police received a complaint in English from D. Sangameswar, superintendent of the home. In his

complaint, he stated that they were detained by Chandrayangutta, Hussainialam police, recently. They were involved in grave house-breaking and property offences in different police stations limits in the twin cities.

Sangemeshwar stated that he had received information from one of the supervisors, Narsing Rao, who was on duty in the classroom during the milk break, when one of them pushed him aside and escaped as did seven others. The guards tried to catch them but failed. They contacted parents of the eight asking them to bring the children if they went home.

The plan of escape was preplanned and timed to the milk break. The home warden was surprised when he came to know the modus operandi. They split into two groups. While one group broke the glasses and the warden went to pacify them, the other group removed the window grills and jumped out, police sources said.

The juvenile home had 32 CCL inmates, police said.

“We have formed special teams to get them. We are going through CCTV footage in Khaisarnagar and Gajularamaram. Their parents have been told to bring the children nack if they go home,” K. Venkatesham, Suraram inspector said.

17 held for selling liquor on ‘dry day’

The Special Operations Team of Cyberabad arrested 17 persons for selling liquor on Wednesday, observed as ‘dry day’ in view of Sri Rama Navami. Police seized 300 litres of liquor worth `1,93,050 being supplied in Madhapur, RC Puram, Chandanagar, Rajendranagar, Kollur, Attapur, Petbasheerabad, Alwal, Suraram, Balanagar, Gedimetla, Sanathnagar, Kukatpally, and KPHB police station limits, police said. The accused, along with the seized liquor, were handed over to the respective police stations for further investigation.

Man snatches chain through window

Vanasthalipuram police on Wednesday detained a man who snatched a gold chain from a woman, who was sleeping in her house in NGO’s Colony. On questioning, the police found that the accused, G. Rajesh, 28, was a habitual offender. He committed the crime while the victim, Mangishetti Bhagya Lakshmi, slept near an open window at her house on April 14.

The police found Rajesh in suspicious circumstances at the colony at night and detained him for questioning. During interrogation, he confessed snatching the 3.5 tola gold chain from Bhagya Lakshmi through her window.