ED Officials During a Raid Seized Rs 2.54 Crore That Was Concealed in a Washing Machine.

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate officials on Tuesday conducted searches on various companies in Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kurukshetra, Haryana and Kolkata and seized Rs 2.54 crore froze 47 bank accounts.

Of the raided firms, Vinayak Steels Pvt Ltd and Vashishta Constructions Pvt Ltd were city-based, sources said.

The others on whom the ED conducted searches were Capricornian Shipping and Logistics Pvt Ltd and its directors Vijay Kumar Shukla and Sanjay Goswami and associated entities; Laxmiton Maritime, Hindustan International, Rajnandini Metals Limited, Stalwart Alloys India Pvt Ltd, Bhagyanagar Limited.

During the searches, various incriminating documents, digital devices and unexplained cash worth Rs 2.54 crore cash, hidden in a washing machine in once instance, were seized. Apart from that 47 current and savings accounts in banks had been frozen, a press release issued from ED stated.