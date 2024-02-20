Duo Test Scam: 7 Students Nabbed with Impersonators in Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar special operation team (SOT) on Tuesday arrested seven students including three who were to take the Duolingo test, and three impersonators who were writing the exam for them, at a lodge in Hayathnagar. The test is meant for English language proficiency for universities abroad.

Police said that the accused confessed to have collected up to Rs 10,000 from each student.The accused were identified as Kandakatla Praveen Reddy, 22, (BSc Computer Science); Trivedhi Harinath, 21, (BBA); Banala Krishna, 22, (BCom Computers)’ Edavally Aravind Reddy, 21,(BTech, ECE); Nenavath Santhosh, 22, (BTech, ECE), Malladi Naveen Kumar, 26, (MSC Computers) and Alakuntla Vinay, 22, (BTech, Civil).

Police seized 5 laptops, four passports and their mobile phones and handed them over along with the accused to the Hayathnagar police.