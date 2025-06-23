Drunk Man Beats Father To Death Over Family Dispute In Odisha’s Nuapada

BHUBANESWAR:In a horrifying incident, a man allegedly bludgeoned his father to death following a family dispute at Kurumunda village under Beltukri police limits in Odisha’s Nuapada district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Paban Singh Bariha.

According to reports, Paban had accompanied his son, Tularam Bariha, to their farmland when an altercation broke out between them over an unspecified issue. In a sudden fit of rage, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, Tularam is said to have snapped a branch from a nearby teak tree and brutally attacked his father, killing him on the spot.

On being alerted, Beltukri police reached the spot, apprehended the accused, and launched a probe into the matter. The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.

While the precise motive behind the gruesome murder remains unclear, preliminary information suggests long-standing family discord.

The shocking nature of the crime has left local residents in disbelief. Villagers have demanded strict punishment for the accused, calling it an unpardonable act.

“My brother killed my father. I don’t know what drove him to commit such a horrific crime. He would often create disturbances at home and threaten us with knives and axes over trivial matters,” alleged the deceased’s daughter.