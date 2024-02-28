Drug Party Fallout: Cops Deploy Interstate Teams To Break Cocaine Chain

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Wednesday deployed special teams to Goa and Bengaluru in Karnataka in connection with the hotel drug party incident, in a bid to break the supply chain of cocaine to the city and arrest the main accused, Syed Abbas Ali, and other peddlers.

While two special teams were deployed to different states, other police teams are currently tracking the other members, Raghu Charan, Kallapu Lishi Ganesh, Neil Swetha and Sandeep, who reportedly attended the cocaine party at the Radisson Hotel on February 24.

Sources said that since accused Gajjala Vivekanand, son of BJP leader Yoganand and director of Manjeera Group, and two others, Nirbhaya and Kedar, were arrested in the early hours of February 25, the police have obtained leads on multiple local and interstate drug dealers by scrutinising their mobile phones. Also, the trio was subjected to narcoanalysis tests and tested positive for cocaine.

Vivekanand was released on bail on Tuesday after his counsel contended in court that the police did not seize cocaine, either at the alleged crime scene or from Vivekanand’s possession.

The police said that an analysis of the main accused Abbas’ call records gave them leads to local drug cartels in other states, besides pointing to multiple Tollywood celebrities, with as many as 25 numbers under scrutiny.

Based on leads to local peddlers, as many as 12 were taken in for questioning and they also pointed to bulk suppliers in Goa and Bengaluru, it was revealed.

“Our special teams are deeply probing into the drug case. Apart from the absconding accused, our focus will also be on the main drug suppliers to break the chain,” said Avinash Mohanty, Cyberabad police commissioner.

The police are also on the lookout for drug kingpins and bulk suppliers Suleman Bin Abubakar, Shaik Armaan and Arqamum Hussain, who were previously booked on February 2 over a complaint from a woman alleging they were forcing her to sell drugs in pubs.

After identifying all the partygoers from questioning Vivekanand, the Cyberabad police sought the help of the TS Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) to trace the accused.

Another officer said the police were also probing a dump tower location to check how many people were in the room during the cocaine party.

The police said they will be filing a police custody request petition to further question Vivekanand, Kedar and Nirbhaya.