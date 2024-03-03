DRI Officials Seize 300 Indian Tent Turtles, 3 Persons Detained

Bhubaneswar: The officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday foiled a major wildlife trafficking attempt and rescued over 300 Indian Tent Turtles in Odisha from a car, reports said on Sunday.

Acting on specific intelligence, officers of DRI carried out surveillance near Manguli Toll Plaza, Cuttack, and intercepted a vehicle.

As per reports, three persons were inside the vehicle which was coming from West Bengal.

During questioning, the three accused confessed that they were carrying 351 Indian Tent Turtles (Pangshura tentoria) from West Bengal that were to be delivered to Karnataka.

The Indian tent turtle is listed in Schedule–I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and is thereby provided the highest degree of protection.

The wildlife trafficking attempt was thwarted due to close inter-agency coordination. The live turtles were handed over to the Odisha state forest officials. The three persons along with their vehicle were detained and handed over to the Odisha police for further investigation under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.