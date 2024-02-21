Double-Engine Govt Ensures Growth: Goa CM

Hyderabad: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Telangana state can be carried out on par with other BJP-ruled states if a double engine government cames to the power in the state. As a first initiative, the people must vote for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, he said.

He was speaking at an event to launch the Bhagyalakshmi Vijaya Sankalp Yatra from Bhuvanagiri. Listing out the good work carried out by Narendra Modi government, Sawant expressed the hope that the people of the state would elect at least 10 BJP MPs in the upcoming general elections.

Telangana ranked fifth in the country as far as the national highway network was concerned the BJP government in the Centre had given the highest priority to the state, Sawant said.

Sawant said that 80 lakh people in the country had benefited under the Garib Vikas Yojana, 18 lakh women members had secured gas cylinders and the number of airports had more than double to 150 airports during the Modi regime.

As many as 10 crore bank accounts have been and 700 medical colleges have been set up, Sawant said. The PM Fasal Bhima Yojana was benefiting farmers and subsidised food grains are given to 80 crore people under Garib Kalyan Yojana, he said.