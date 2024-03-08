Hyderabad: The TS Drugs Control Administration on Friday raided a medical shop run by one Ramavath Ravindra Naik in Mattampally village, Suryapet district, for illegally stocking and selling habit-forming drugs. The raid was jointly conducted by the TSDCA Nalgonda Zone and excise department. The DCA said Naik had stocked 10 varities of drugs at home and was selling them at his New Durga Bhavani Medical Stores. The seized drugs included codeine-containing cough syrups and 150 tablets of nitrazepam and the total value of the haul was Rs 20,414.

The DCA said Naik had procured habit-forming drugs from Venkata Sai Surgical Distributor, Kodad, and Sai Durga Pharma, Kodad. Raids were carried out at the two agencies by the DCA officers.



Elsewhere, the TS DCA raided the premises of a dealer, Gunda Maheshwara Murthy of ‘MS Medical Systems’. The establishment, located at Surya Vamshi Apartment, Tarnaka, was found to be operating without licence or registration certification. DCA-Secunderabad officials recovered substantial stocks of ‘nebulisers’ and ‘steam sterilisers’, which are classified as medical devices, at the premises.



