Doctor Assaulted, Threatened With Rape at Medical College in Bengal

Kolkata: An on-duty woman doctor was allegedly assaulted and threatened of rape by a home guard at the Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Government Medical College & Hospital in Uluberia, Howrah, of West Bengal on Monday evening amid Kali Puja (Diwali) celebrations. The doctor is posted as a senior resident at the gynaecology and obstetrics department.

The doctor later lodged a complaint with the police leading to the arrest of home guard Sheikh Babulal, posted with the Uluberia traffic guard, and Sheikh Hasibur. Babulal alongwith his family members visited a pregnant relative who had been admitted in the hospital in the morning, but got engaged in an altercation with the doctor over treatment.

The doctor alleged that Babulal, while flaunting as a cop, punched on her shoulder and twisted her arm before threatening to rape her once she stepped out of her workplace.

Babulal and Hasibur, after their arrest, were remanded by the Uluberia court to three-day police custody on Tuesday. The West Bengal Doctors Forum expressed “its deep outrage and unreserved condemnation over the assault, humiliation and sexually perverse threats inflicted upon” the doctor.

It added, “This is not an isolated crime - this is the symptom of total lawlessness that has gripped our healthcare system. Hospitals in West Bengal have turned into unsafe war zones where doctors, nurses, and staff serve under constant fear.”

“The so-called "security system" in government hospitals is a mockery non-existent, toothless, and complicit. What is even more horrifying is the reported involvement of police personnel among those main accused.”