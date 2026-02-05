Ghaziabad Sisters Didn't Want to Marry Indian Men, Believed They Were Princesses

Ghaziabad: A nine-page pocket diary recovered from the room of three minor sisters who died by suicide in Ghaziabad has offered a glimpse into their inner world, marked by an intense attachment to the Korean culture and anguish over family strife, police said on Thursday. The sisters - Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12) - jumped from the ninth floor of Bharat City Society in the Teela Mod police station area on Wednesday, officials said.

After the postmortem, their bodies were cremated at Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat on the bank of the Yamuna river on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, the diary contains repeated references to the girls' love for Korea and what they described as attempts by the family to make them give it up.

"We love Korean. Love, love, love," the diary states, calling itself a "true life story" and urging readers to believe what is written in it.

The note alleges that their parents were opposed to their interests and future choices, including marriage. "You tried to make us give up Korean. Korean was our life… You expected our marriage to an Indian, that can never happen," the diary says.

According to a news report, a handwritten note written by the teenagers who committed suicide included four mobile games – Poppy, Playtime, The Baby in Yellow, Evil Nun: The Scary Horror Game and Ice Scream.

Police have said the sisters were “highly obsessed" with Korean culture and thought they were “Korean princesses" and not Indian citizens.

It also mentions physical punishment and ends with an apology addressed to their father. "Death is better for us than your beatings. That is why we are committing suicide... Sorry Papa."









Media reports indicate that the diaries reportedly contained apology notes, drawings, and repeated references to Korean culture and a fictional world linked to the game. Investigators believe this fantasy identity gradually replaced their real-world sense of self, especially during the isolation of the Covid-19 period.

"The pocket diary has been taken into custody and the matter is being investigated," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans-Hindon) Nimish Patil said. "We are examining the circumstances in which the diary was written and all related aspects," he said.

“These girls hadn’t been going to school for the past two or three years, and their family background and economic condition are currently being investigated. This is all part of the investigation…" said DCP Patil.

On the condition of anonymity, an office-bearer of the residents' body said the girls' father, Chetan, had been under severe financial stress after incurring heavy losses in the stock market.

He allegedly lost more than Rs 2 crore and, at one point, sold a mobile phone to pay the electricity bill, the person said, adding that the financial crunch had led to frequent clashes at home.

DCP Patil said the police are also looking into the family's financial situation as part of the probe.