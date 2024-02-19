Director-General of Police Ravi Gupta on Sunday transferred six additional SP rank officers in the city and the districts. P. Srinivas Reddy is the new additional DCP of the Cyberabad special operation team.

P Narayana has been transferred as an additional DCP, city central zone. N. Ravi will be an additional DCP (admin), Warangal district, and Mohammed Fazlur Rehman an additional DCP, Special Branch, Medchal, Cyberabad.

The services of G. Madhusudhan Rao have been placed at the disposal of the Director-General of Vigilance and Enforcement. arangani Srinivas Rao has been posted as additional DCP with the city Central Crime Station and Economic Offences Wing-2, a press release issued by the DGP office stated.